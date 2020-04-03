UrduPoint.com
Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO DG Khan Circle Sets-up 'corona Emergency Facilitation Centre'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:25 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO DG Khan circle sets-up 'corona emergency facilitation centre'

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) DG Khan circle has set-up 'corona emergency facilitation centre' at circle complex Jail Road to facilitate consumers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) DG Khan circle has set-up 'corona emergency facilitation centre' at circle complex Jail Road to facilitate consumers.

Superintending Engineer MEPCO DG Khan circle Engineer Imran Mahmood said that facilitation centre was established for registration of consumers complaints, resolving it, payment of bills and information.

He said that consumers could submit their bills at banks, post offices and at this facilitation centre. He said that reading of consumers' metres was not made in March-2020 due to coronavirus threats and they would be charged according per last month/ year average.

He said that extension in bills was also made by MEPCO administration during this testing time and added that electricity connections of consumers would not be disconnected over non-payment of bills, under the directions of government.

He said that according per schedule consumers who didn't paid their bills could submit it through easy installments.

He said that staff was performing duty at complaint centres in three shifts to resolve consumers complaints received through telephones.

