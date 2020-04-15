Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabs 115 power pilferers in a day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 115 power pilferers during separate operations across the South Punjab in a day, a MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan where they detected theft of 123,000 units by using different means, the spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs two million was imposed as fine on power pilferers which were involved in tampering with body of meters,direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.