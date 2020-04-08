UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Nabs 75 Power Pilferers In A Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:00 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabs 75 power pilferers in a day

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 75 power pilferers during separate operations across the South Punjab in a day, an official of MEPCO said on Wednesday

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 75 power pilferers during separate operations across the South Punjab in a day, an official of MEPCO said on Wednesday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 156,502 units, the official said.

Over Rs 2.3 million fine was imposed against those involved in tampering the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash. While a case had also been lodged against one power pilferer.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Cyclone Harold hits Fiji

1 minute ago

Rupee gains 15 paisas in interbank

46 seconds ago

DC for checking prices of edibles

1 minute ago

'Abandoned' Italian hospital fears virus' march so ..

1 minute ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 260 points ..

1 minute ago

Germany to take up to 500 children from Greek camp ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.