Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabs 75 power pilferers in a day

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 75 power pilferers during separate operations across the South Punjab in a day, an official of MEPCO said on Wednesday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 156,502 units, the official said.

Over Rs 2.3 million fine was imposed against those involved in tampering the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash. While a case had also been lodged against one power pilferer.