Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) recovers over Rs 30b in billing during Dec 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has recovered over Rs 30 billion from government and private consumers in line with billing during last month of December 2022, with a recovery ratio of 108.29 percent.

Director Commercial MEPCO Asad Hammad on Wednesday said that Rs 28.59 million were recovered from private consumers with a recovery ratio of 107.79.

Rs two billion were also recovered from government institutions/departments with a recovery ratio of 115.97 percent.

The operation was underway against the power pilferers under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana.

There were no errors in electricity bills and the process was done with transparency.The consumers were charged according to the used units and pictures of meter readings in their bills.