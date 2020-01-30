Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) recovers Rs 1.16 bln from defaulters

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) -:Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) recovered Rs 1.16 billion from 472,739 users and dead defaulters across the region during January.

According to MEPCO spokesman here on Thursday,during the ongoing operation against defaulters,the teams recovered Rs 248.5 million from 93636 defaulters and disconnected power connections of 6901 defaulters over non payment of Rs 74.4 million outstanding dues in Multan circle.

Similarly,Rs 44.9 million were recovered from 19505 users and dead defaulters in DG Khan circle, Rs 147.

7 million from 74379 defaulters in Vehari circle.Rs. 118.5 million from 47281 defaulters in Bahawalpur circle, Rs 79.8 million from 26230 defaulters in Sahiwal, Rs 155.2 million from 53109 defaulters in Rahim Yar Khan,Rs 171. 6 million from 73637 defaulters in Muzaffargarh, Rs 255.3 million from 53899 defaulters in Bahawalnagar circle and Rs 97 million outstanding dues were recovered from 37964 defaulters in Khanewal circle.