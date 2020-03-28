Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) recovers Rs 52 mln from 5438 dead defaulters in March

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has recovered Rs 52 million from 5438 dead defaulters across the region during ongoing month of March

According to Mepco spokesman, the grand operation against defaulters was continued under the supervision of MEPCO CEO Engineer Tahir Mahmood across the region.

He said Rs 12.7 million was recovered from over 1000 chronic defaulters in Multan circle.

Similarly, Rs 7.3 million from 543 dead defaulters in DG Khan circle, Rs three million from 372 defaulters in Vehari circle,Rs 6.

8 million from 1245 defaulters in Bahawalpur circle, Rs 3.3 million from 331 defaulters in Sahiwal, Rs 5.8 million from 787 defaulters in Rahim Yar Khan, Rs 7.8 million from 448 defaulters in Muzaffargarh, Rs 2.8 million from 333 defaulters in Bahawal Nagar circle and Rs 2.5 million pending dues were recovered from 370 running and dead defaulters in Khanewal circle from March 1st to March 20.