UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Recovers Rs 52 Mln From 5438 Dead Defaulters In March

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 05:12 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) recovers Rs 52 mln from 5438 dead defaulters in March

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has recovered Rs 52 million from 5438 dead defaulters across the region during ongoing month of March

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has recovered Rs 52 million from 5438 dead defaulters across the region during ongoing month of March.

According to Mepco spokesman, the grand operation against defaulters was continued under the supervision of MEPCO CEO Engineer Tahir Mahmood across the region.

He said Rs 12.7 million was recovered from over 1000 chronic defaulters in Multan circle.

Similarly, Rs 7.3 million from 543 dead defaulters in DG Khan circle, Rs three million from 372 defaulters in Vehari circle,Rs 6.

8 million from 1245 defaulters in Bahawalpur circle, Rs 3.3 million from 331 defaulters in Sahiwal, Rs 5.8 million from 787 defaulters in Rahim Yar Khan, Rs 7.8 million from 448 defaulters in Muzaffargarh, Rs 2.8 million from 333 defaulters in Bahawal Nagar circle and Rs 2.5 million pending dues were recovered from 370 running and dead defaulters in Khanewal circle from March 1st to March 20.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Company Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Circle Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari March From Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Israeli army conducts air strikes on Gaza strip am ..

8 minutes ago

Etisalat CloudTalk Meeting now allows up to 50 par ..

13 minutes ago

China's virus epicentre eases travel restrictions ..

32 seconds ago

UEFA chief says season can still be saved

35 seconds ago

26 traffic accidents reported in city despite lock ..

37 seconds ago

CNG owners demand special relief package following ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.