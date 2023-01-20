UrduPoint.com

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Replaces Over 3 Lac Faulty Metres

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) replaces over 3 lac faulty metres

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has replaced 3,14,975 damaged and burnt meters during the current fiscal year 2022-23

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has replaced 3,14,975 damaged and burnt meters during the current fiscal year 2022-23.

The replaced meters included 3,08,502 single phase, 6,374 three phase, and 99 MI meters.

25,579 meters were replaced in Multan circle, 17,463 in DG Khan circle, 25,754 in Vehari circle, 10,673 in Bahawalpur circle, 27,238 in Sahiwal circle, 46,894 in Rahimyar Khan circle, 33,233 in Muzaffargarh circle, 20,668 in Bahawalnagar circle and 17,473 single and three phase MDI meters were replaced in Khanewal circle during July to December 2022.

