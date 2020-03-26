UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Replaces 289,623 Defective Metres

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:36 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) replaces 289,623 defective metres

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) replaced 289,623 burnt and defective meters due to rains and technical faults during the current fiscal year 2019, 20 across the region

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) replaced 289,623 burnt and defective meters due to rains and technical faults during the current fiscal year 2019, 20 across the region.

The company replaced 275,599 single-phase meters, 6676 three-phase meters and 348 MDI meters.

From July 2019 to February 2020, 32917 meters were replaced in Multan circle, 29172 in DG Khan circle, 24984 in Vehari circle, 45413 in Bahawalpur circle, 32603 in Sahiwal circle, 33772 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 41114 in Muzaffargarh circle, 25147 in Bahawalnager circle and 15501 defective meters of various categories were replaced in Khanewal circle.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Multan Company Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Circle Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari February July 2019 2020 MEPCO Rains

Recent Stories

New TRA list of online shopping in UAE includes 44 ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan again urges India to end communication bl ..

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in Austria Surpass 6,000, Death ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus-hit Austria economy to shrink in 2020

5 minutes ago

TMA marks rings outside shops to tell people their ..

5 minutes ago

Tehran Has No Knowledge of Missing US Agent Levins ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.