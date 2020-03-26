Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) replaces 289,623 defective metres

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) replaced 289,623 burnt and defective meters due to rains and technical faults during the current fiscal year 2019, 20 across the region

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) replaced 289,623 burnt and defective meters due to rains and technical faults during the current fiscal year 2019, 20 across the region.

The company replaced 275,599 single-phase meters, 6676 three-phase meters and 348 MDI meters.

From July 2019 to February 2020, 32917 meters were replaced in Multan circle, 29172 in DG Khan circle, 24984 in Vehari circle, 45413 in Bahawalpur circle, 32603 in Sahiwal circle, 33772 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 41114 in Muzaffargarh circle, 25147 in Bahawalnager circle and 15501 defective meters of various categories were replaced in Khanewal circle.

APP /sak