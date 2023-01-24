Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) schedules load-shedding to meet demand, supply difference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has scheduled 2-4 hours of load management to meet the demand and supply difference.

A spokesperson for MEPCO said on Tuesday, the step has been taken owing to an emergency shutdown on Monday in the country.

He informed it would take two to four days to connect the generator to the system, adding that the load would be managed to meet the supply-demand difference.