Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams apprehend 2607 power pilferers in April

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams had conducted raids and caught 2607 power pilferers during last month of April

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams had conducted raids and caught 2607 power pilferers during last month of April.

According to Mepco spokesman Jamshaid Niazi, under the special directions of Chief Executive officer Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood, the teams have raided against the power pilferers across the region.

The teams imposed Rs 52.7 million fine to power pilferers over stealing 3.3 million electricity units.

He said that cases were also got lodged against 59 power pilferers during abovesaid period.

CEO Mepco directed to continue operation against power pilferers across the region without any discrimination.

APP /sak