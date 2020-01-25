Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) teams detect pilferage of 124,000 electricity units

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 127 power pilferers from various parts of its circle during the last 24 hours.

Mepco teams accompanied by task forces raided different parts of Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 124,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

The teams imposed fine of over Rs 2.4 million on power pilferers.