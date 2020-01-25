UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Teams Detect Pilferage Of 124,000 Electricity Units

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 05:23 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) teams detect pilferage of 124,000 electricity units

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 127 power pilferers from various parts of its circle during the last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 127 power pilferers from various parts of its circle during the last 24 hours.

Mepco teams accompanied by task forces raided different parts of Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 124,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

The teams imposed fine of over Rs 2.4 million on power pilferers.

Related Topics

Multan Company Fine Dera Ghazi Khan Circle Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari From Million Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

5 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

6 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

6 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

6 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

7 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.