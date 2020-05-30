UrduPoint.com
Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Upgrades 1644 Transformers During Fiscal Year 2019-20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 05:12 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) upgrades 1644 transformers during fiscal year 2019-20

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have upgraded 1644 transformers with funds of over Rs 383.2 millions during fiscal year 2019-20 to provide early new connections to consumers and improvement of distribution system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have upgraded 1644 transformers with funds of over Rs 383.2 millions during fiscal year 2019-20 to provide early new connections to consumers and improvement of distribution system.

The company have upgraded two transformers from 10 KV to 15 KV, 63 from 10 KV to 25 KV, 78 from 15 KV to 25 KV, 332 from 25 KV to 50 KV, 629 from 50 KV to 100 KV, 344 from 100 KV to 200 KV, seven from 75 KV to 200 KV while six more of 25 KVA, 35 of 50 KV, 142 of 100 KVA and six more of 200 KVA transformers have also been upgraded.

As per directives of CEO Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood, the company have increased 244 more transformers in Multan circle, 74 in DG Khan circle, 488 in Bahawalpur circle, 55 in Sahiwal circle, 146 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 243 in Muzaffargarh circle, 314 in Bahawalnager circle and 80 transformers have been increased in Khanewal circle.

