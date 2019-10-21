UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan Electric Power Company Multan Receive Rs 6.34 Bln From Consumers In September

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:14 PM

Multan Electric Power Company Multan receive Rs 6.34 bln from consumers in September

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) received Rs 6.34 billion from consumers including government departments against bills in the month of September 2019.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) received Rs 6.34 billion from consumers including government departments against bills in the month of September 2019.

The monthly recovery rate was elevated to 100.

5 per cent by virtue of this performance, Mepco spokesman said on Monday.

SE Multan circle Mian Muhammad Anwar and his team comprising executive engineers of operations divisions and SDOs of sub divisions recovered Rs 5.77 billion from private consumers registering a 99.7 per cent recovery rate, while another Rs 570 million from government departments with a recovery rate of 109.1 per cent.

Related Topics

Multan Company Circle September 2019 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

WETEX 2019 features Sharjah Sustainable City&#039; ..

1 minute ago

Shipping firms look to sail into the future

2 minutes ago

President stresses upon Pak-Japan cooperation in a ..

2 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor Sindh University reviews admission ..

2 minutes ago

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Indus ..

2 minutes ago

Milk, curd prices to remain same in Hyderabad

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.