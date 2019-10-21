Multan Electric Power Company Multan receive Rs 6.34 bln from consumers in September

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) received Rs 6.34 billion from consumers including government departments against bills in the month of September 2019.

The monthly recovery rate was elevated to 100.

5 per cent by virtue of this performance, Mepco spokesman said on Monday.

SE Multan circle Mian Muhammad Anwar and his team comprising executive engineers of operations divisions and SDOs of sub divisions recovered Rs 5.77 billion from private consumers registering a 99.7 per cent recovery rate, while another Rs 570 million from government departments with a recovery rate of 109.1 per cent.