Multan Electric Power Company Nabs 106 Power Pilferers In A Day

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:08 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 106 power pilferers during separate operations across the South Punjab in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 106 power pilferers during separate operations across the South Punjab in a day.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 134,000 units.

A sum of Rs 2.7 million was imposed as fine while cases were also got lodged against two power pilferers involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

