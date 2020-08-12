Multan Electric Power Company nabs 119 electricity pilferers

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabbed 119 electricity pilferers during different raids in south Punjab.

According to official sources, MEPCO teams raided in various areas including Multan, Vehari, Khanewal, Lodharan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan and some others and traced electricity theft of 137,000 units.

MEPCO imposed fine of Rs 2.3 millions on electricity thieves. Thieves included domestic, commercial and tubewell consumers.