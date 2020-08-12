UrduPoint.com
Multan Electric Power Company Nabs 119 Electricity Pilferers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:42 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabbed 119 electricity pilferers during different raids in south Punjab.

According to official sources, MEPCO teams raided in various areas including Multan, Vehari, Khanewal, Lodharan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan and some others and traced electricity theft of 137,000 units.

MEPCO imposed fine of Rs 2.3 millions on electricity thieves. Thieves included domestic, commercial and tubewell consumers.

