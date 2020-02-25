Multan Electric Power Company nabs 133 electricity pilferers

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 133 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official on Tuesday said

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 147,000 units, the Mepco spokesman added.

Rs 2.7 million fine was imposed while cases were also registered against four power pilferers over tampering with body of meters,direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters,meter dead stop and meter screen wash etc.