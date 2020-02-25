UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan Electric Power Company Nabs 133 Electricity Pilferers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 09:55 PM

Multan Electric Power Company nabs 133 electricity pilferers

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 133 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official on Tuesday said

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 133 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official on Tuesday said.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 147,000 units, the Mepco spokesman added.

Rs 2.7 million fine was imposed while cases were also registered against four power pilferers over tampering with body of meters,direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters,meter dead stop and meter screen wash etc.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

1 minute ago

US military forces arrive in UAE to participate in ..

31 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamed H ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death ..

46 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed visits UMEX, SIMTEX 2020

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese President discuss stren ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.