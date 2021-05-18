UrduPoint.com
Multan Electric Power Company Nabs 163 Power Pilferers In A Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 09:22 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 163 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during last 24 hours

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 226,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.2 million fine was imposed while five cases were lodged against three power pilferers for Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

