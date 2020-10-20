Multan Electric Power Company nabs 251 power pilferers

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 251 power pilferers in separate operations across the South Punjab during last 24 hours

According to official sources, MEPCO teams accompanying by task forces raided at different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 294, 000 units.

A sum of over Rs 5.8 million was imposed as fine while cases were also got lodged against four power pilferers involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.