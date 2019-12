(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) suspended executive engineer operation Mepco Division Bahawalpur Shamsul Haq, here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company MEPCO ) suspended executive engineer operation Mepco Division Bahawalpur Shamsul Haq, here on Tuesday.

According to a Mepco press release, the officer was suspended for showing negligence during duty and he was directed to report to Mepco headquarter.