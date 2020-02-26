Multan Electric Power Company punishes 23,784 pilferers

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) punished 23,784 electricity thieves during first eight months of fiscal year 2019-20

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) punished 23,784 electricity thieves during first eight months of fiscal year 2019-20.

According to official sources, the thieves pilferaged 34 million electricity units. The thieves were imposed fine Rs 584.

2 millions. Different teams of MEPCO raided at various locations in Multan, DG Khan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal and Bahawalngar Circles.

MEPCO recovered Rs 310 million from the thieves so far.

Similarly, 6,333 FIRs were also launched against the pilferers.