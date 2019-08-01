Multan Electric Power Company recovers over Rs 94m from 3,288 defaulters during July

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company MEPCO ) launched a crackdown against defaulters and recovered over Rs 94 million from 3,288 them during the last month.

According to Mepco spokesperson Jamshaid Niazi, teams recovered Rs 17.3 million dues from 435 defaulters in Multan circle, over Rs 7.2 million in DG Khan circle, over Rs 9.

4 from 339 in Vehari circle, over Rs six million from 221 in Bahawalpur circle, over Rs 9.2 million from 299 in Sahiwal circle, over Rs eight million from 412 in Rahim Yar Khan, over Rs ten million from 346 in Muzaffargarh circle, over Rs six million from 221 in Bahawalnager circle and over Rs ten million were recovered from 437 defaulters in Khanewal circle during July.

The cases were also registered against 431 pilferers.