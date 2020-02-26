UrduPoint.com
Multan Electric Power Company Recovers Over Rs 1. 24 Bln From Defaulters In February

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:15 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has recovered over Rs 1.24 billions from 353,797 running and dead defaulters across the region in this month

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has recovered over Rs 1.24 billions from 353,797 running and dead defaulters across the region in this month.

According to Mepco spokesman, the grand operation against defaulters was continued in supervision of CEO Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood across the region.

Rs 2005 million was recovered from 79500 running and chronic defaulters in Multan circle.

Similarly, Rs 35.8 million from 8147 running and dead defaulters in DG Khan circle, Rs 136.

4 million from 22470 defaulters in Vehari circle.

103 million from 25547 defaulters in Bahawal circle, Rs 127.8 million from 23191 defaulters in Sahiwal, Rs 99.5 million from 41268 defaulters in Rahim Yar Khan, Rs 173.5 million from 56079 defaulters in Muzaffargarh, Rs 91.3 million from 45848 defaulters in Bahawal Nagar circle and Rs 275.8 million pending dues were recovered from from 49749 defaulters in Khanewal circle.

