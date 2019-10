(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) reduced 0.9 per cent line losses during the current fiscal year 2019-20.

According to the Mepco sources, the company earned profit of Rs 800 million by saving 68 million units by decreasing line losses.

Various initiatives were being taken to decrease line losses, the source added.