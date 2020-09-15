UrduPoint.com
Multan Electric Power Company Suspends Two Officials For Negligence, Taking Bribe

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) suspended two officials for demonstrating undue delay in restoration of electricity and taking bribe from consumer.

According to MEPCO sources, SE MEPCO Bahawalpur Circle Abdul Kareem suspended SDO MEPCO Satluj Sub Division Muhammad Akram for demonstrating lethargy, delay in restoration of electricity, delay in issuance of electricity metres to consumers and charges of absenteeism from duties.

Similarly, SE MEPCO Multan Circle Mian Muhammad Anwar suspended Assistant Lineman Muhammad Yousuf for taking bribe from a consumer namely Sikandar Khan. The both suspended officials were directed to contact their respective circles.

More Stories From Pakistan

