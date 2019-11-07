Multan Electric Power Company to establish 14 new grid stations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company MEPCO ) has decided to establish 14 new grid stations to meet generation in future and resolve low voltage complaints.

The company has selected land for the construction and installation of grid stations at operation circles across the Mepco region.

A team led by Chief Engineer (O&M) T&G MEPCO Rana Abdul Sattar started work for purchasing land, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

According to Project Director Grid System Construction Abdul Kareem Jamali,new Qadirpur Raan grid station at Mouza Bodla would be built under the Multan circle, Khanewal-II grid station near Chak No 167/10-R in Khanewal circle, Machi Waal grid station and Gagu Mandi grid stations in Vehari circle, Rahim Yar Khan-III grid station and new Kot Samaba (Khanpur grid station in Rahim Yar Circle and others.