Multan Electric Power Company To Hold Online Open Court On Thursday

Wed 20th May 2020 | 07:50 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Tahir Mahmood would conduct 'online open court' to address the consumer's complaints on Thursday (May 21).

Engineer Tahir Mahmood would listen the consumer's complaints directly at MEPCO headquarters from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

and will issue orders for reddressal of the complaints.

The consumers hailing from 13 districts under the MEPCO region including Multan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Khanewal, Lodhran and others could contact on these numbers 061-9220217, 9220313, and 061 - 9220314 within given time.

The Superintending Engineers of nine MEPCO operation circles would also listen the consumer's complaints on telephones and will issue orders.

