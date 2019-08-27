Multan Electric Power Company to start maintenance work after Sept 15

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) will start maintenance work in Multan Circle under different phases after September 15

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company MEPCO ) will start maintenance work in Multan Circle under different phases after September 15.

Superintending Engineer (SE) Operations Multan Circle, Mian Anwar told APP on Tuesday that usually maintenance work starts in September and continues till January every year for which, the company plans replacement of cables, installation of poles etc.

He informed that staff carried out maintenance after summers so that customers did not face any issue of power shutdown.

To a question, the SE replied that they would try their level best to reduce the complaints about much tripping of electricity next year by improving company's services.

Tripping was a serious issue and the MEPCO would try to minimize it by next year, he claimed.

To another question, Mian Anwar said that being the largest power company in the country, it is facing a number of issues including shortage of staff etc.