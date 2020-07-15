UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan Electric Power Company Upgrades 2120 Transformers During Fiscal Year 2019-20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 07:55 PM

Multan Electric Power Company upgrades 2120 transformers during fiscal year 2019-20

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) spent Rs 503.3 millions on installation and up-gradation of 2120 transformers in order to offer new connections and improve voltage during fiscal year 2019-20

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) spent Rs 503.3 millions on installation and up-gradation of 2120 transformers in order to offer new connections and improve voltage during fiscal year 2019-20.

Transformers ranging from 10 KVA to 200 KVA were installed in different areas of Bahawalpur, Multan, DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions, said an official sources. Chief Executive Officer Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood instructed provision of facilities to consumers. He stated that the consumers complaints about low voltage and new connections should be addressed on time.

Related Topics

Multan Company Sahiwal Bahawalpur From Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President discuss bilat ..

27 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to roll ..

57 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed expresses optimism about recorded ..

1 hour ago

Brisk preparations kick off to mark Kashmir's Acce ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues contempt of court notice to j ..

2 minutes ago

Etihad Airways to resume flights from Pakistan to ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.