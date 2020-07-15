Multan Electric Power Company upgrades 2120 transformers during fiscal year 2019-20

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) spent Rs 503.3 millions on installation and up-gradation of 2120 transformers in order to offer new connections and improve voltage during fiscal year 2019-20.

Transformers ranging from 10 KVA to 200 KVA were installed in different areas of Bahawalpur, Multan, DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions, said an official sources. Chief Executive Officer Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood instructed provision of facilities to consumers. He stated that the consumers complaints about low voltage and new connections should be addressed on time.