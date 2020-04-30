UrduPoint.com
Multan Electric Power Compny Board Of Directors Creates New Sub Division In Layyah

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:01 PM

Multan Electric Power Compny Board of Directors creates new sub division in Layyah

Board of Directors of Multan Electric Power Compny (Mepco) has bifurcated its larger Chowk Azam sub division in Layyah creating a new sub division to resolve consumers' complaints a their door step

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :board of Directors of Multan Electric Power Compny (Mepco) has bifurcated its larger Chowk Azam sub division in Layyah creating a new sub division to resolve consumers' complaints a their door step.

The new operation sub division has been notified and named as Saleem Abad to resolve billing and other complaints of consumes, superintending engineer Muzaffargarh circle engineer Mahr Nazar Muhammd Dab said in a statement.

The new sub division would operate under the administrative control of operations division Layyah.

He said that new sub division would serve as the nearest facility for a majority of consumes.

He said that meters gone faulty due to technical reasons or those having faulty codes would be replaced without charging any fee.

He said that Mepco officials were performing duties while observing guidelines for safety against novel coronavirus and field staff on repair duty has been told to adopt safety measures.

