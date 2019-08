Multan Electric Supply Company to hold nine open courts on Saturday

Superintending engineers of nine operation circles of Multan Electric Supply Company (Mepco) region would conduct open courts, from 10am to 12am, on Saturday to address consumers complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Superintending engineers of nine operation circles of Multan Electric Supply Company (Mepco) region would conduct open courts, from 10am to 12am, on Saturday to address consumers complaints.

According to an official statement, the open courts would be organised at Multan Cantt, Shah Saddar Deen Sub-division, DG Khan, Adda Gyara Meel, DG Khan, Masjid Ahmadpur Bahawalpur, Chishtian, Satellite Town, Rahim Yar Khan, Kabeerwala, City sub-division Khanewal and Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.