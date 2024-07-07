Multan faces surge in mobile snatching, street crimes, citizens demand action

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Multan and its suburban areas are witnessing a troubling increase in street crimes, with dacoits targeting residents for their mobile phones, motorcycles, and cash.

In a recent spate of incidents, multiple citizens have fallen victim to these criminals and it sparks a widespread concern and calls for government intervention.

In the Budhla Sannat Police Station limits, a citizen named Nadir was robbed of his mobile phone and motorcycle by armed dacoits. Similar incidents occurred across other police jurisdictions, affecting numerous individuals. In the New Multan area, Usman was deprived of his mobile phone, while Abdullah and Farhan faced similar fates in the Bahauddin Zakariya and Alappa police station limits, respectively.

The situation is particularly dire along Nawabpur Road, especially within the Gulgasht police station boundaries, where repeated dacoities have instilled a sense of panic among the residents.

One such victim, Bilal, was robbed of his mobile phone and cash, adding to the growing list of crimes that have shaken the community.

As fear and frustration mount, citizens including Rashid, Liaqat, and Salman Qureshi have voiced their concerns, urging the government to prioritize and address the rampant incidents of mobile phone snatching.

The persistent threat of street crimes has not only disrupted the daily lives of Multan’s residents but also underscored the urgent need for enhanced security measures and effective law enforcement. However, the police authorities claimed that strict security measures were introduced in the city in order to discourage street crimes.

The police officials informed that patrolling had been increased in different locations as part of the security measure.