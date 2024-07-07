Open Menu

Multan Faces Surge In Mobile Snatching, Street Crimes, Citizens Demand Action

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Multan faces surge in mobile snatching, street crimes, citizens demand action

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Multan and its suburban areas are witnessing a troubling increase in street crimes, with dacoits targeting residents for their mobile phones, motorcycles, and cash.

In a recent spate of incidents, multiple citizens have fallen victim to these criminals and it sparks a widespread concern and calls for government intervention.

In the Budhla Sannat Police Station limits, a citizen named Nadir was robbed of his mobile phone and motorcycle by armed dacoits. Similar incidents occurred across other police jurisdictions, affecting numerous individuals. In the New Multan area, Usman was deprived of his mobile phone, while Abdullah and Farhan faced similar fates in the Bahauddin Zakariya and Alappa police station limits, respectively.

The situation is particularly dire along Nawabpur Road, especially within the Gulgasht police station boundaries, where repeated dacoities have instilled a sense of panic among the residents.

One such victim, Bilal, was robbed of his mobile phone and cash, adding to the growing list of crimes that have shaken the community.

As fear and frustration mount, citizens including Rashid, Liaqat, and Salman Qureshi have voiced their concerns, urging the government to prioritize and address the rampant incidents of mobile phone snatching.

The persistent threat of street crimes has not only disrupted the daily lives of Multan’s residents but also underscored the urgent need for enhanced security measures and effective law enforcement. However, the police authorities claimed that strict security measures were introduced in the city in order to discourage street crimes.

The police officials informed that patrolling had been increased in different locations as part of the security measure.

Related Topics

Multan Police Police Station Mobile Road Rashid Criminals Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

14 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

14 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

14 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

14 hours ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

14 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

14 hours ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

14 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

14 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

14 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan