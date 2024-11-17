Multan faces upsurge in mobile snatching, street crime

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Multan has experienced a notable rise in street crime, with numerous incidents of robbery and theft reported across different police station jurisdictions.

In the jurisdiction of BZ Police Station, unidentified outlaws snatched a mobile phone from Abdul Wahid. Similarly, in the area of Qadirpur Ran Police Station, robbers snatched a mobile from Mohsin. Another robbery occurred in Seetal Mari police station limits, where two robbers snatched a mobile and cash from Umair.

Criminals snatched Rs 71,000 in cash from Nasir in the jurisdiction of Dehli Gate police Station. Faheem was deprived of his mobile phone in the area of Shah shams police station, and culprits snatched a cash from Qasim in Shah Rukhnay Alam police station and in limits of Mumtazabad, accused snatched cash from Abrar.

On the other hand, Multan police claimed to have arrested several criminals from various parts of the district. A police spokesperson said that operations against those involved in crime would continue in an effort to restore peace and security. As the crime wave raises concerns, residents have called for increased security measures and swift action against perpetrators to ensure safety on the streets of Multan.