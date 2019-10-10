UrduPoint.com
Multan First Entry Gate To Be Built On Qadirpur Raan Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:10 PM

The first entry gate of Multan will be built on Qadirpur Raan road for which a lane should be constructed to divert traffic in single lane far away from the gate

Multan Development Authority (MDA) DG Tanvir Iqbal issued these directions to the engineering wing while briefing on entry gates in the city.

He ordered to beautify the gate with clourful plantation, adding that initial estimate of the project and necessary documents should be made immediately.

Director Engineering Wing Nazir Chaughtai said a survey had been conducted and drawing of the project was under way.

More Stories From Pakistan

