Multan Gains Global Recognition For Chunsa Mango After Fame Of Spiritual Shrines
Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Multan is not only famous for its rich history and shrines of Sufi saints but also enjoys global recognition for producing one of the finest mango varieties — the Chunsa mango.
Known for its sweet flavor, rich aroma, and fiberless pulp, the local Chunsa is widely regarded as the most delicious mango in the world.
Professor Dr. Kashif Razzaq from Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University, an expert in mango production, said no mango variety across the globe matches the sweetness and taste of the Chunsa mango. He added that its distinct fragrance and syrupy pulp set it apart as a premium fruit variety.
According to agricultural data, 77 percent of the world’s mango production takes place in Asia, with Pakistan ranking seventh globally in terms of cultivation area. Mangoes are grown on over 172,000 acres in the country, and Punjab alone contributes more than 130,000 metric tons to the national output of around 2 million metric tons annually.
Pakistan produces over 200 types of mangoes, about 20 of which are grown commercially for export. These include Chunsa, Jussehri, Langra, Anwar Ratol, Sindhri, Fajri and Desi mangoes.
Dr. Nabeel, an expert in field crop production, explained the characteristics of each variety. The Jusseri mango is long, with a thin skin that clings to the pulp. Sindhri is larger, with a smooth yellow peel and rich flesh. Langra has an extremely thin peel and comes in various sizes. Anwar Ratol is medium-sized, fiberless, and known for its intense sweetness and aroma, with a greenish-yellow peel.
Professor Dr. Nazim Labar from BZU University said that among all mango varieties, Chunsa remains the crown jewel. Its slightly thick skin, syrupy texture, and deep fragrance make it one of the most exported mangoes from Pakistan.
In recent years, Pakistani mangoes have made their way into new international markets beyond the middle East. These include Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, and Malaysia. Previously, mango exports were mostly limited to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with an annual volume of 60,000 to 70,000 metric tons.
Although mangoes are also grown in countries like Indonesia, Thailand, Egypt, Brazil, the United States, and the West Indies, Pakistani mangoes especially those from Multan stand out for their taste, health benefits, and vibrant appearance.
Several companies are storing mango pulp for off-season use in juices and other commercial products. Annual mango festivals, particularly in Multan, help promote Pakistani mangoes globally and attract foreign investment.
A health professional, Dr Ali Abuzar (Pathologist) highlighted the nutritional value of mangoes. Rich in vitamin C, mangoes help strengthen the immune system. They also contain essential minerals such as phosphorus, calcium, potassium, and iron. "Mangoes support blood formation, protect organs from extreme heat, and are beneficial for people with respiratory problems" he said. Moreover, vitamin A in mangoes supports good vision, while other nutrients like vitamin B, vitamin E, vitamin K, and folate contribute to overall health.
Former Director Agriculture, Zafar Yab, said in this regard that due to the warm nature of mangoes, it is traditionally advised to consume them with lassi or buttermilk to aid digestion.
Whenever the summer season arrives, excitement builds for the arrival of mangoes across the region. As Pakistan’s national fruit and the king of fruits, the Multani Chunsa mango continues to gain admiration at home and around the world.
