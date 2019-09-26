Multan gets metropolitan status

Multan has attained the status of a metropolitan city after Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak finalized initial demarcation recommendations meeting a legal requirement under the new local government act 2019

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) : Multan has attained the status of a metropolitan city after Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak finalized initial demarcation recommendations meeting a legal requirement under the new local government act 2019.

This was said by Director Local government Arshad Gopang while talking to APP on Thursday.

Gopang, who heads local government department of Multan division, said that all the deputy commissioners of the division, including Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal, had finalised their initial recommendations for demarcation of respective cities, towns and districts and the reports had been received by his office.

Multan is now a metropolitan under standing orders of the provincial government that the nine divisional headquarters in Punjab would be metropolitan, Gopang said.

And now a legal requirement had been fulfilled with the initial recommendations of the DC Multan that increased the number of urban union councils in Multan from 68 to 85-90, he added.

The status of metropolitan requires population to be 2.5 million or above.

Gopang said that the process would complete after Nov 2, the last date of receiving objections against the initial demarcations finalised by DCs.

Metropolitan status for Multan would mean the city would have a mayor and its funds would be increased.

Arshad Gopang said that around 14-15 new union councils had been added to the urban area of Multan like the area around Bahauddin Zakariya University where urban settlements and business was now flourishing.

The urbanized suburban areas of Multan had been included which means that these areas would now be covered by Solid Waste Management Company for cleanliness, he said.