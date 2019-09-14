Multan gets metropolitan status under new LG Act

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) : Multan has been given the metropolitan status under the new local government act, Additional Secretary Local Government Masood Anwar announced it here on Saturday.

He said the Punjab government was determined to solve people's problems at gross-roots level, hence shifting of powers to lower levels. He said they wanted to set up a solid connection between public officers and local government representatives. He called on bureaucracy to play its role for effectively to make the new system a success.

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on the occasion that delimitation details would be provided to people to seek their advice till September 26. He said people would be provided a performa to give their suggestions and objections with regard to the delimitation of Constituencies. All suggestions and objections would be received at commissioner's office till Oct 18. Following that, the final delimitation list would be displayed by Nov 2, said the commissioner.