Multan gets new Commissioner, DC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Punjab government on Saturday deputed Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak as Commissioner and Muhammad Tahir as Deputy Commissioner Multan.

Separate notifications of both the officials have been issued by Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal.

Prior to new assignments, Khattak was serving as Secretary Irrigation South Punjab and Tahir as MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation.