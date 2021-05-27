UrduPoint.com
Multan Grabs Two Positions In Punjab Talent Hunt Competitions

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 10:35 PM

Multan grabs two positions in Punjab Talent Hunt competitions

Two youngmen hailing from Multan clinched second and third positions in Punjab Talent Hunt competition held under Lahore Arts Council

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Two youngmen hailing from Multan clinched second and third positions in Punjab Talent Hunt competition held under Lahore Arts Council.

As many as 63 contestants from all divisions of province including DG Khan, Bahawlpur, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore participated in the competition.

Presenting Multan Arts Council, Syed Yawar Bokhari, touched the hearts of judges and participants by his beautiful poetry and secured second position across Punjab.

Naveed Jani, another artist from Multan grabbed third position in singing competition, said a news release issued here on Thursday evening.

