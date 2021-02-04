UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan Green Wins Kashmir Solidarity Festival Match

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Multan green wins Kashmir Solidarity Festival match

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Multan green team won the Kashmir Solidarity day festival cricket match by defeating Multan White team.

The match organized by district sports department was played at Multan cricket ground Nawan Shehr here on Thursday in connection with Kashmir Solidarity day (Feb 5).

Playing first, Multan green scored 200 runs while Multan White could score 141 runs.

Speaking on this occasion, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented the Kashmir issue at international Forum in a remarkable way. He said that the Kashmiris will get freedom soon.

Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed said that the purpose of observing this day was to aware the world community about Indian atrocities into IIOJ&K.

District sports officer Adnan Naeem and others were also present.

Related Topics

India Cricket Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Sports

Recent Stories

Realme 7i with 64 MP quad camera is now available ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs board meeting of Al Qasimia U ..

11 minutes ago

Facebook hosts virtual briefing session on ‘Figh ..

12 minutes ago

PDM mulls over strategy to take out long march aga ..

27 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles death of Saudi Prince

41 minutes ago

PM says  govt to ensure provision of relief to co ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.