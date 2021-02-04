Multan green wins Kashmir Solidarity Festival match

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Multan green team won the Kashmir Solidarity day festival cricket match by defeating Multan White team.

The match organized by district sports department was played at Multan cricket ground Nawan Shehr here on Thursday in connection with Kashmir Solidarity day (Feb 5).

Playing first, Multan green scored 200 runs while Multan White could score 141 runs.

Speaking on this occasion, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented the Kashmir issue at international Forum in a remarkable way. He said that the Kashmiris will get freedom soon.

Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed said that the purpose of observing this day was to aware the world community about Indian atrocities into IIOJ&K.

District sports officer Adnan Naeem and others were also present.