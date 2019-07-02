Multan health department ranked fourth in performance

Chief minister's health reforms road map program has ranked health department Multan number four among thirty six districts of the province, largely for smooth drugs supply to all health units, which operating under its jurisdiction

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : Chief minister's health reforms road map program has ranked health department Multan number four among thirty six districts of the province, largely for smooth drugs supply to all health units, which operating under its jurisdiction.

CEO Health Dr Munawar Abbas while talking to APP on Tuesday said that 98 per cent drugs were supplied to DHQ, THQ and basic health units through the local health department in May.

In the next financial year, funds would be utilized for DHQ hospital operational after purchasing vital medical equipment for it, also, completion of Nishtar-II project.

Chief Minister's Health Reforms Road map Programme for Secondary Healthcare has proved to be one of the most effective initiative, which is significantly contributing toward efficient delivery of health services for citizens.

The system ensures presence and punctuality of doctors, administrative staff and other employees at hospital duty hours.