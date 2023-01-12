UrduPoint.com

Multan Health Projects Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 09:55 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Dr Ahmed Javid Qazi on Thursday conducted an online meeting with Nishtar Medical University officials to review pace of work of health projects in Multan.

He discussed about Nishtar-II, Pediatric Burn Unit, Institute of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision, PET Scan and Cyberknife Technology, besides extension of CPEIC and Mother & Child Health Centre.

The meeting vowed to accomplish the projects within stipulated time.

NMU VC Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed, Pro VC, Dr Amir Ishaq, ED Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre, Dr Anwar Chaudhary and others were present, said a news release.

