Multan heritage being illuminated: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattu Wednesday launched a project to improve look of Multan monuments through illumination to give visitors an enchanting view at night.

He inaugurated Dilkash Multan project by illuminating over 125 years old Multan Clock Tower building.

Delhi gate and centuries old Multan fortification wall would also get landscape improved and illuminated in the next phase, DC said.

He said all the schemes of walled city project would be completed.

Walled city project officials Muhammad Hassan and Muhammad Umair gave briefing to the DC on the project.