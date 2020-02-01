Multan holds seminar, Kashmir solidarity rally

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) ::A seminar followed by Kashmir solidarity rally was organized by hundreds of students from different educational institutions among women here on Friday.

The events were held under the aegis of district administration at Multan Arts Council.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Nadeem Qureshi, MPA Mohander Pal Singh, ADC Hidayatullah, CEO education Riaz Khan, RE Multan Arts Council Tahir Mahmood and DC Secondary Education Saeed Ahmad participated as chief guest in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Qureshi said the entire nation was standing with Kashmiri brethren and shoulder to shoulder with the army to foil the nefarious designs of enemy.

He expressed proud that child-to-child of the country was raising voice for Kashmir cause.

He said today's message would be delivered at every nook and corner of the world.

MPA Mohander Pal said Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan what Quaid Azam had told to entire globe during his life. He predicted that sooner or later Indian states Asam, Khalistan and Kashmir would be liberated from India.

RE Multan Arts Council (MAC) announced that the council hall would be provided free of cost to any of the organization which wanted to conduct programme on Kashmir cause till Feb 5 (Wednesday).

A rally was taken out from MAC to Pull Mouj Darya after seminar.

Earlier, schoolchildren presented tableau to highlight atrocities on Kashmiri people by Indian forces in held Kashmir.