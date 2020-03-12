Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases plans to conduct kidney transplant in current year after registration

Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD) was going to conduct kidney transplant in the current year after due process of its registration

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD) was going to conduct kidney transplant in the current year after due process of its registration.

The Institute had taken up process of registration with the Human Organ Transplantation Authority (HOTA) in this connection.

Executive Director MIKD, Dr Ali Imran Zaidi, announced this while addressing a ceremony held in connection with World Kidney day at the health facility here on Thursday.

He informed that MIKD will establish filter clinic soon for timely diagnoses of renal diseases soon which will help curing masses.

He stated that ratio of renal failure was rising across the globe day by day sending alarming bells to medics and general public to take precautionary measure for healthy kidneys.

The age of a kidney directly related to aging of a person, the urologist said adding that well in time diagnoses can prevention of the renal diseases.

In developed countries including America besides Europe, every 5th person was suffering from kidney diseases one or the other way, ED said adding that renal failure was increasing across the globe with each passing day.

Later , Nephrology and Pharmacy departments briefed the participants about Kidney and its related diseases.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of doctors and paramedics.