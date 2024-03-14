Multan Known As City Of Saints:Commissioner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 08:11 PM
Commissioner Multan division, Maryam Khan on Thursday said that the city of Saints was the land of mysticism and love
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan division, Maryam Khan on Thursday said that the city of Saints was the land of mysticism and love.
She expressed these views while talking regarding Punjab Culture Day. Well-known singer Rahat Multanikar wore the traditional 'Chunri' to Commissioner Multan division Maryam Khan.
While Director of Arts Council Riaz Hamdani, and Deputy Director of Information Iram Saleemi were present. Ms Maryam said that today was the day of Punjab, the day of the rich culture of Punjab.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered to celebrate Punjab Culture Day at the official level. Punjab Culture Day was a process of making the world and the new generation aware of our culture.
The cultural ceremonies were also held across the district under the directions of DC Rizwan Qadeer.
Rizwan Qadeer paid a visit to the arts council and presided over a cultural event.
He inspected the culture painting competition among the students and also distributed certificates. The Deputy Commissioner also demonstrated the cultural traditions by wearing a traditional turban.
He said that the love for the land of Punjab was in our veins and the culture of this region has been tolerant of love for centuries.
Rizwan Qadeer said that it was inevitable to introduce our traditions to the world through Punjab Culture Day. Later, the Deputy Commissioner distributed the prizes among the winners of the competition regarding Culture Day.
APP/sak
1755 hrs
Recent Stories
COMSTECH, Ida Rieu Schools launch training program for Special Education Teacher ..
DIG Hyderabad directs to ensure security measures for Holi celebrations
KP Govt to include high impact sports’ uplift project in ADP: CM’s aide
IGP releases Rs 2.2mln for 3 cops treatment
CCP authorizes acquisition of ‘Pakistani Microfinance Bank by Dutch Company’
Mega corruption scandal unveiled in HESCO division Umerkot
PSL 2024 Playoff 1 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
DC Mansehra inspects markets to ensure price control
State Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja for IT briefed ..
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea: USGS
US, European stocks rise despite hotter-than-expected producer prices
WASA observes Punjab Culture Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
COMSTECH, Ida Rieu Schools launch training program for Special Education Teachers5 minutes ago
-
DIG Hyderabad directs to ensure security measures for Holi celebrations2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to include high impact sports’ uplift project in ADP: CM’s aide2 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs 2.2mln for 3 cops treatment2 minutes ago
-
Mega corruption scandal unveiled in HESCO division Umerkot5 minutes ago
-
DC Mansehra inspects markets to ensure price control42 minutes ago
-
State Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja for IT briefed on NITB, PSEB progra ..42 minutes ago
-
WASA observes Punjab Culture Day44 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman regional office resolves NHA employee complaint1 hour ago
-
LG employees of KP demand for payment of delayed salaries, pensions1 hour ago
-
History of KP police full of sacrifices :RPO1 hour ago
-
Rally, seminar organized on World Kidney day1 hour ago