Multan Known As City Of Saints:Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 08:11 PM

Commissioner Multan division, Maryam Khan on Thursday said that the city of Saints was the land of mysticism and love

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan division, Maryam Khan on Thursday said that the city of Saints was the land of mysticism and love.

She expressed these views while talking regarding Punjab Culture Day. Well-known singer Rahat Multanikar wore the traditional 'Chunri' to Commissioner Multan division Maryam Khan.

While Director of Arts Council Riaz Hamdani, and Deputy Director of Information Iram Saleemi were present. Ms Maryam said that today was the day of Punjab, the day of the rich culture of Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered to celebrate Punjab Culture Day at the official level. Punjab Culture Day was a process of making the world and the new generation aware of our culture.

The cultural ceremonies were also held across the district under the directions of DC Rizwan Qadeer.

Rizwan Qadeer paid a visit to the arts council and presided over a cultural event.

He inspected the culture painting competition among the students and also distributed certificates. The Deputy Commissioner also demonstrated the cultural traditions by wearing a traditional turban.

He said that the love for the land of Punjab was in our veins and the culture of this region has been tolerant of love for centuries.

Rizwan Qadeer said that it was inevitable to introduce our traditions to the world through Punjab Culture Day. Later, the Deputy Commissioner distributed the prizes among the winners of the competition regarding Culture Day.

