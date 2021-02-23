Multan leading in south Punjab on better nutrition initiatives, says secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :A report detailing nutritional activities of all south Punjab districts revealed that Multan was leading throughout south Punjab in implementing better nutrition initiatives of the government and reducing malnutrition among kids.

The report was made public at a ceremony chaired by Punjab secretary planning and development (P&D) Syed Shoaib Iqbal at Raza hall here Tuesday, says an official release.

Speaking on the occasion, Shoaib said that nutrition programme was a reflection of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the scope of the programme was being widened adding that government was committed to overpower malnutrition.

The secretary planning and development said that the ratio of under-weight births that was recorded at 44.4 per cent in 2014 reduced to 26.5 per cent in 2018. He said that dozens of health related projects were initiated in south Punjab adding that Multan performed better in overpowering food shortage.

He said that mentally and physically strong kids could play dynamic role in the country's development.

He said that water samples from 3854 schools were got analyzed from laboratory and over 18 flour mills were held bound to produce fortified wheat flour.

He disclosed that a 60-bedded mother and child healthcare hospital would be built in Multan at a cost of Rs 600 million.

He said that a sum of Rs 620 million has been spent on Rs 1.67 billion DHQ hospital project while another Rs 129.6 million utilized on remodeling of Drug Testing laboratory under a Rs 180 million project.

He said that another Rs 11.2 million had been spent on upgrading rural dispensary Bosan into a Basic Health Unit.

Officials of health, education, agriculture, livestock, Wasa, and other departments' officials besides deputy secretary health Dr. Muhammad Ali Mehdi and district officer planning Hussain Raza were present.