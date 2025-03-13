Multan Museum Likely To Open For Public By June 30
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Multan Museum project is set to be completed by the end of the current fiscal year with Rs 111 million, aiming to showcase the region's rich heritage and history, allowing visitors to step back in time and experience life in ancient eras, according to officials.
Civil works on the project are fully complete, with the grand structure standing adjacent to the Multan Archaeology Department on Water Works Road. The building, a striking example of Mughal-era Islamic architecture, features a main flat-curve dome, sixteen domelets, and a red brick facade adorned with traditional blue Multani tile panels.
Strategically located near the city’s historical landmarks — including the over-a-century-old Clock Tower, Lohari Gate, and the centuries-old monuments atop the Qasim Fort mound — the museum sits in the shadow of Multan’s iconic heritage symbols: the mausoleums of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam and Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani.
According to Ilyas Khan, SDO Archaeology, 98% of the work has been completed, with only the interior finishing remaining — such as arranging shelves to display antiquities. He confirmed that the project is on track for completion by June 30, 2025, paving the way for its formal inauguration.
Malik Ghulam Muhammad, a conservation expert and former head of the Multan Archaeology Department, reflected on the museum's long journey. He recalled the department's extensive search for a suitable site — including the 100-year-old Clock Tower building — which faced rejections due to issues like parking limitations, noise, dust pollution, and security concerns. Ultimately, the current site at the foot of the Qasim Fort mound was selected, offering a direct view of the Shah Rukn-e-Alam mausoleum.
Emphasizing the museum's significance, Malik noted that it would serve as a vital resource for students of history, political science, and archaeology, as well as experts and researchers, offering deep insights into ancient lifestyles and governance systems.
The museum will feature four galleries, a library-cum-meeting hall, a laboratory for archaeologists, a cafeteria, and ample parking. The four galleries will include a General Gallery depicting the evolution of civilizations, a Tehrik-e-Pakistan Gallery, a Coins Gallery, and a gallery dedicated to antiquities from South Punjab and Multan, including artifacts from Mound Dillu Roy near Dera Ghazi Khan. At the center of the museum, a diorama will be installed to showcase key antiquities upon entry.
