Multan museum to be operational by June 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Multan Museum would be fully operational and open for the general public to have a peep into the way of life and history of their forefathers and the overall region, on or before June 2024.

Incharge Archaeology Department Bahawalpur, Muhammad Sajjad, who holds additional charge of Multan archaeology, told APP on Thursday that civil work is completed by over 90 per cent and Buildings Department Multan is expected to hand over the building to the archaeology department in January next year.

He, however, added that completion of the project would largely depend on the release of funds amid financial constraints being faced by the country.

Sajjad said that once it is handed over to the archaeology department, a consultant would design the interior to decide placement of artifacts on pedestals or inside showcases to enable people to have a peep into the untold stories from ancient times.

The three-dimensional display of history would reveal the saga of ages for tourists, students or any other visitor.

The project cost was earlier estimated at Rs 80 million, however, later, the price surge and Dollar parity increased the cost. The project is now expected to be completed at a cost of around Rs 85 million subject to the availability of funds, the official said adding that fund utilization stood at around 84 per cent. The rest of the amount would be utilized to complete the remaining civil work, installation of the air conditioning system, security system etc.

The museum is spread over six kanal areas at the foot of Qasim Fort mound along the waterworks road in the heart of the city. The building depicts traditional architecture with a main dome at the centre and domelets around and the facade is decorated with red brick and traditional tile panels in Kashikari with designs in blue to enhance its beauty.