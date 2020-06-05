Multan needs an art gallery for preservation master pieces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Establishment of Art Gallery is a need of the hour in the city of 'saints' to preserve the master pieces of painters, calligraphers and other artistes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Establishment of Art Gallery is a need of the hour in the city of 'saints' to preserve the master pieces of painters, calligraphers and other artistes .

Painter and calligrapher, Azhar Abbas underscored the importance of art gallery in an interview with APP here on Friday saying that government should patronize the artistes of Multan as this piece of land had produced much talented people for arts and culture.

Azhar who has been associated with the art for last 25 years informed that he had made over 3,000 portraits so far adding that it was much difficult to paint physical features specially nose a person while making portrait.

" I have worked in almost all mediums. Oil paint, water paint, graphite pencil etc . I got training from acclaimed painter Ustad SA Jahangir who was known across the country for his portraits." " It takes more than a month and lot of money to make a master piece portrait. How can a commoner know about it." Abbas stated and added that first portrait of his life he had made was of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that his father was also a painter who was much inspired after seeing his first portrait.

Replying a question, the calligrapher informed that he had worked in imaginative paint wherein an image is created in mind before filling colours to it.

To another question, the artiste said that he was working on paintings of folklore stories these days including : Heer Ranjha, Sissi Punu, Laila Majnu, Shiri Farhad, Mirza Jutt and others.

Answering yet another question, Abbas said that he had shifted his art to wood painting adding that he was painting on dining table, side table and at rear side of beds for which had received good response from clients.

The painter regretted that the artistes are not respected the way what they deserve for their art in the country adding that the number of art lovers is minimizing with every passing day.

" Ustad Jahangir was a superb and celebrated painter, but unfortunately, he lead a life of destitution" he deplored.

There is hell of difference between commercial and regular arts, the senior artiste said and added that the deeper the well, the warmer the water is quite valid saying for commercial art while an artiste does not leave his brush until he satisfies with his master piece.

To a question, he noted that first of all, a painter prepares a canvas followed by coat of colour and drawing is made afterwards.

Finally, a paints starts his job in language of colours, he explained.

" I have done a lot of work of landscaping, calligraphy and on leather;" he said and added that some artistes are selling his work with their Names which is professionally and morally unfair," Azhar Abbas concluded.