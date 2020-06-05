UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan Needs An Art Gallery For Preservation Master Pieces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 05:34 PM

Multan needs an art gallery for preservation master pieces

Establishment of Art Gallery is a need of the hour in the city of 'saints' to preserve the master pieces of painters, calligraphers and other artistes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Establishment of Art Gallery is a need of the hour in the city of 'saints' to preserve the master pieces of painters, calligraphers and other artistes .

Painter and calligrapher, Azhar Abbas underscored the importance of art gallery in an interview with APP here on Friday saying that government should patronize the artistes of Multan as this piece of land had produced much talented people for arts and culture.

Azhar who has been associated with the art for last 25 years informed that he had made over 3,000 portraits so far adding that it was much difficult to paint physical features specially nose a person while making portrait.

" I have worked in almost all mediums. Oil paint, water paint, graphite pencil etc . I got training from acclaimed painter Ustad SA Jahangir who was known across the country for his portraits." " It takes more than a month and lot of money to make a master piece portrait. How can a commoner know about it." Abbas stated and added that first portrait of his life he had made was of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that his father was also a painter who was much inspired after seeing his first portrait.

Replying a question, the calligrapher informed that he had worked in imaginative paint wherein an image is created in mind before filling colours to it.

To another question, the artiste said that he was working on paintings of folklore stories these days including : Heer Ranjha, Sissi Punu, Laila Majnu, Shiri Farhad, Mirza Jutt and others.

Answering yet another question, Abbas said that he had shifted his art to wood painting adding that he was painting on dining table, side table and at rear side of beds for which had received good response from clients.

The painter regretted that the artistes are not respected the way what they deserve for their art in the country adding that the number of art lovers is minimizing with every passing day.

" Ustad Jahangir was a superb and celebrated painter, but unfortunately, he lead a life of destitution" he deplored.

There is hell of difference between commercial and regular arts, the senior artiste said and added that the deeper the well, the warmer the water is quite valid saying for commercial art while an artiste does not leave his brush until he satisfies with his master piece.

To a question, he noted that first of all, a painter prepares a canvas followed by coat of colour and drawing is made afterwards.

Finally, a paints starts his job in language of colours, he explained.

" I have done a lot of work of landscaping, calligraphy and on leather;" he said and added that some artistes are selling his work with their Names which is professionally and morally unfair," Azhar Abbas concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Water Muhammad Ali Jinnah Oil Job Lead Money All From Government Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy War College Holds 49Th convocation

10 minutes ago

Former Supreme Court judge to hear Umar Akmal appe ..

14 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases tally reaches 33,144 in Punjab

2 minutes ago

Police foil terror bid, recover weapons, ammunitio ..

2 minutes ago

Czech Prime Minister Says Two Staffers of Russian ..

2 minutes ago

PCB announces enhanced women’s central contract ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.