Multan peace committee takes multiple initiatives for restoration of Holi-origin Prahladpuri temple

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The local peace committee on Monday unanimously decided to take multiple initiatives for restoration of the Prahladpuri temple in the city with a historic significance for the Hindus since the Holi festival had originated from its premises.

The committee comprising Ulema, civil society and local administration took the decision to extensively promote the interfaith harmony. The temple has a unique distinction of being located near the shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (RA).

The temple was targeted in reaction to the demolition of Babari Masjid in Ayodhya, India, by a mob of Hindus extremists in 1992.

Addressing the meeting, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Political Affairs Malik Aamir Dogar sought cooperation of the Ulema and civil society to effectively maintain peaceful environment in the city.

He stressed the vital role of all religious schools of thought in the temple's restoration work, which was being initiated following the Supreme Court's direction.

It was in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to develop the country on the pattern of State of Madinah, he added.

The Ulema, including Syed Ali Raza Gardezi, Syed Mazhar Gilani, Khawaja Abdul Majid Siddiqi, Ghulam Qanbar Askari, Syed Muhammad Iqbal Shah, Allama Syed Khalid Mahmood Nadeem, Sahibzada Anwar ul Haq Mujahid and others endorsed the decisions of the meeting.

They pointed out that the opening of Kartarpur Corridor had improved Pakistan's image at global level.

The temples' restoration in Pakistan, they said, was in contrast to the myopic policies of Narendra Modi government, which was pursuing the Hindutva policies of marginalizing the minorities across India.

Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood informed the meeting that the Punjab Government had entrusted full powers to the district administration for maintaining peace in the city.

He said the Constitution guaranteed full protection to the minorities and the restoration of temple would highlight the historic heritage, besides promoting international tourism.

Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram called for collective efforts to promote unity among different faiths and added the minorities were playing an important role in the development of Pakistan.

The meeting also decided to constitute an Interfaith Committee.